E/R : NPP bigwigs involved in illegal mining at Akyem Hemang - Residents allege

Residents of Akyem Hemang in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern region have petitioned President Akufo-Addo over the alleged involvement of some NPP bigwigs in illegal mining and logging of trees in the area.
According to them, the involvement of some bigshots in the governing party has led to massive destruction of their arable lands.
“The seeming insecurity on Akyem Hemang Stool lands is as a result of what we perceive to be political involvement of NPP party big wigs and it is breeding a worrisome situation needing the attention of the security apparatus of the state,” they said in their petition to President Akufo-Addo.
They also accused officials of Operation Vanguard, an anti Galamsey Taskforce led by the Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kingston Okomeng Kissi who is a miner and the District Chief Executive, Adjabeng Ntori for supervising blatant disregard to mining regulations in the surrounding areas by Dome Mining Enterprise and Gyampomani Mining as well as Illegal logging by BB Alang Co.Ltd.
The residents made it known that the two companies who are polluting the Birim River, which is the source of drinking water for residents, had grossly flouted the 100 meters space that must be left at the riverbank beyond which mining operation could be done.
“Galamstop which was set up to protect river Birem has rather come to provide protection for these illegal mining operations at Akyem Hemang -Osino side of the river Birim. Personnel of Galampstop instead of doing their mandate, rather standby and watch the illegal miners carry out their illegal activities unperturbed,” the petition added.
The petition followed a Press Conference and Protest by residents of Akyem Hemang Monday to reinforce their concern.
Background
Residents of Akyem Hemang were dressed in red and black dresses holding placards with various inscriptions which communicated the devastation being caused by the mining company yesterday July 15 2019.
This triggered warning shots by some workers at the site but they were overpowered and a pump-action gun seized.
Some residents mostly peasant farmers said all arable lands in Akyem Abuakwa have been degraded except Akyem Hemang, which has over the years kicked against illegal mining.
They said they would continue to resist any attempt to introduce illegal mining to the community, which could be deleterious to farming.
