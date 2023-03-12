'Insha Allah' - Mahama vows to investigate killing of 8 in 2020 elections

Aspiring Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has promised to institute investigations into the killing of eight (8) persons during the 2020 elections.
According to the former President, the next NDC administration will investigate and punish all such persons.
He has therefore assured the families of all who lost their lives during the tragic incidents not to despair.
“Insha Allah, when we come into office, we will investigate the killings, bring the perpetrators to face the law and pay the appropriate compensations”, Mahama said this during his campaign in the Techiman North Constituency.
A total of eight lives, including three minors were lost during the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. They are Zakaria Samira, 12, Musah Fuseini, 14 Botwe Tackie, 16, Abdallah Ayarek, 18; Tajudeen Mohammed, 41, Dompreh Emmanuel, 36, and Abass Ibrahim whose age was not stated.
Former Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service said all the violence which were recorded at Tamale, Techiman, Odorkor, Ablekuma, Savelugu happened after Election Day during collation.
Mahama is in the Bono East Region to meet delegates of the party ahead of the NDC May 13, 2023, presidential primaries.