Inter-Party Resistance against new voters' register holds demo in Kumasi today

The Inter-Party Resistance against the new voters' register will today, January 21 hold another demonstration in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
The demonstration is expected to attract about 20,000 people to help drive home their concern for the Electoral Commission to abort the decision of compiling a new voters' register.
The Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi in a radio interview said no one can stop them from demonstrating against the compilation of the new voters' register today.
The NDC and others who have formed the Inter-Party resistance against the new voters' register have on January 11 held a similar demonstration dubbed the 'Tikusayi' in Tamale.
Mr Gyamfi said they are fully prepared and no amount of intimidation can deter them.
"We are fully prepared for the demonstration, come rain or shine the demo will come off as scheduled on Tuesday 6:am. No amount of intimidation or inferior tactics will deter anybody. We are prepared to honour the invitation by the EC on any day to IPAC meeting and discuss the issue in the interest of Ghanaians".
Police
The Police Command in the Ashanti Region has also indicated the readiness to provide security for the demonstrating crowd.
They have also warned that the will not tolerate any misconduct from the demonstrators.
The EC's decision to compile a new voters' register has been met with fierce resistance by some eight political parties and eighteen Civil Society Groups.
The EC has stated that their decision to change the voters' register is to have more credible voters register saying the current one is over-stretched and a new one will protect its credibility.
According to political parties, the justification by the EC for a new voters' register is unacceptable and will ''amount to complete wastage and needless spending of limited state resources''.