John Mahama and the NDC have no record to defend - Akufo-Addo

John Mahama and the NDC have no record to defend in the upcoming 2020 general elections.
That's according to President Akufo-Addo who believes Ghanaian will reject the NDC in the general elections because they have performed abysmally when given the mandate to rule the country.
Addressing a charged NPP delegates that Trade Fair in Accra during their National Annual Conference, the President said negative growth in agriculture, industry, high inflation among others are not a record the NDC can come back to defend.
He added that the NDC has no programme for the people of Ghana.
"The party with its flagbearer aiming to return to power, the question that the people of Ghana are going to ask in 2020 is what are they coming back to do, what is the programme of the NDC under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, what is the record they are coming to defend in 2020? 3.6% rate of growth? negative growth in agriculture, negative growth in the industry? high inflation, high deficit ? is that what the are coming to defend in 2020?"
NPP chants slogan, 4 more for Nana to kickstart election 2020 campaign
The New Patriotic Party, NPP at their 2019 National Annual Delegate Conference at Trade Fair in Accra are chanting the slogan, 4 more for Nana.
The chant of the slogan is to kickstart their election 2020 campaign.
The National Annual Delegate Conference under the theme: "We have performed better; 4 more to do more" brought together Over 6,000 delegates from across the 16 regions.
The NPP said they have remarkably delivered on their mandate given to them by Ghanaians and will need four more years to finish the good work they have started.