John Mahama committed to strengthening decentralisation

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama says he is committed to strengthening decentralisation should he win power in the upcoming polls.
Decentralisation is the process by which the activities of an organization, particularly those regarding planning and decision making, are distributed or delegated away from a central, authoritative location or group.
James Agyenim Boateng the campaign spokesperson for the NDC in a statement said Mahama believes it is only through decentralisation that we can see true progress in the country.
READ ALSO: Political parties must be decent in their campaign messages - Charismatic Council
This was after he met with the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOSAG) in Accra on Thursday.
Below is the full statement
WE WILL STRENGTHEN DECENTRALISATION – JOHN MAHAMA
The Flagbearer and Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has restated his commitment to strengthening the country’s decentralisation process.
According to Mr. Mahama, “it is only through decentralisation that we can see true progress in the country”.
Speaking at a meeting with the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOSAG) in Accra on Thursday, the former President said it is important to put the destiny of development in the hands of the people, adding “without that we cannot progress as a country”.
Mr. Mahama observed that the progress made in decentralisation has been rolled back in the last three and a half years, following the bastardisation of both the civil and local government service by the government.
He said the government has assisted in the hijacking of the work of the civil and local government service by political assistants, pointing out that as a result of interference by the government, recruitment and promotion is no longer based on merit.
JAMES AGYENIM-BOATENG
Campaign Spokesperson
THURSDAY, 13TH AUGUST 2020 ACCRA