Political parties must be decent in their campaign messages - Charismatic Council

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has asked political parties to ensure decency in their campaign messages.
Chairman of the Council Rev. Prof Paul Frimpong Manso said there will the need for the parties to put out messages of fact that can be substantiated.
He advised that the political parties should follow the process of appealing to the emotions, zeal and the intellects of Ghanaians with the messages.
"You have to go with facts that can be proven and substantiated because if you go out and say something you must prove and depend. When you have the facts you go there and appeal to the emotions to get the people to show empathy with you. Draw the person to you and then after the emotions, you appeal to their will so for every message that goes out you are appeal to the intellect through facts that can be substantiated and justified."
The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has also pledged that he together with his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang will not engage in politics of insults.
According to him, the team is not perturbed by the numerous attacks and insults hurled at him and his running mate from other political parties.
Speaking at a ceremony to introduce the running mate of the party to the leadership of the Christian Council, John Mahama said name-calling will not be part of his campaign.
“My running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, whom I am presenting to you today, has been encouraged by the Osu Mantse to be strong and courageous in the face of, what he feared would be, a barrage of insults and attacks on her person, just because she has decided to serve her country at the highest level, help shape its destiny and ensure shared prosperity for all. Indeed, these unprovoked attacks and insults have already started. But I can assure you and all Ghanaians that Naana Jane and myself will never engage in insults and name-calling of opponents. Children are watching, listening and copying and it is important we serve as good role models.”