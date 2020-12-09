John Mahama loses second successive presidential election

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has lost the December 7 general election.
This is the second straight lose Mr Mahama has recorded after losing the 2016 election to President Akufo-Addo.
According to the Electoral Commission (EC), Mahama polled a total of 6,214,889 votes representing 47.36% while President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won 6,730,413 representing 51.59% of the total valid votes.
Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Commission, said at a press conference that the total results did not include figures from the Techiman South.
Mahama won the 2012 general election but was not able to win the 2016 election and the 2020 election.
This will, however, be the last time Akufo-Addo will be facing off Mahama in an election, given that the former will be ineligible to contest in another election, having served two terms.