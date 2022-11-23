Join NPP in passage of 'crucial' 2023 budget - Gabby Otchere-Darko's plea to NDC

Lawyer and Communication strategist, Gabby Otchere-Darko is appealing to the Minority to join forces with the Majority Caucus in Parliament in the passage of the 2023 budget.
Terming the upcoming 2023 budget as crucial, Otchere-Darko, a member of the NPP said "It can't suffer a fate similar to the 2022 budget and its revenue measures."
He believes the 2023 budget if not passed "could completely derail negotiations with the Fund."
Due to this, he wants the two parties to team up for "Ghana."
Thursday's 2022 budget is crucial. It can't suffer a fate similar to the 2022 budget and its revenue measures. It could completely derail negotiations with the Fund if not passed. Critical to this are its revenue generation measures. We plead the NDC joins NPP in this for Ghana.— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 23, 2022
Meanwhile, the Members of Parliament of the governing NPP have resolved to be present when Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presents the 2023 Budget after a meeting with the party’s council of elders and the leadership.
There were agitations within the Majority caucus on who to present the 2023 Budget, slated for Thursday, November 24.
After a crunch meeting over the issue on Tuesday, the Majority Caucus has agreed to put aside all their grievances and make it a point to attend, participate and approve the 2023 budget statement and economic policy of government.
A statement jointly signed by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh and the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Koduah said "it has been agreed by all to refocus and recline to the earlier position requested by President Akufo-Addo.