‘Kume preko reloaded’ demo: Ghanaians to hit streets over economic hardship today

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, is set to lead a demonstration to push President Akufo-Addo to resign.
The protest dubbed ‘Kume Pre Ko’ reloaded comes off today, November 5 at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 7:00 am.
Martin Kpebu has called on Ghanaians to join him in what he says is going to be ‘Ku me preko reloaded’ because the President has failed to deliver.
"What Ghanaians can do to get the President removed is to organize demonstrations. The police have given me permission for the ‘Kume Preko reloaded’ demonstration next Saturday, November 5. It starts from the Obra Spot at 7:00 am, every Ghanaian should make it a point to be there,” he said.
Ahead of the demonstration, Martin Kpebu said the current economic hardship was unprecedented.
He is seeking to replicate President Akufo-Addo’s protest organised in 1995 to express misgivings over economic difficulties under the leadership of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings.
More than 25 years after that historic demonstration, the current economic crisis and sufferings of Ghanaians have compelled the lawyer to lead a similar protest.