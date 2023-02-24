Kwabena Duffuor is the best man to lead NDC - Rojo Mettle-Nunoo

One of the lead witnesses in former President John Mahama's 2020 election petition, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo says Dr Kwabena Duffuor is the best man to lead the NDC and subsequently get the country out of the "current challenges."

According to him, the former Finance Minister is a man of integrity, and he is the man that the grassroots of the NDC and Ghana need now.

"The current challenges of governance in the country border on leadership and also on the aspirations of Ghanaians and protecting the vulnerable and I seriously believe that Dr Kwabena Duffour is the best person to achieve that", he told Citi FM.

Rojo Mettle-Nunoo said the track record of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor put him ahead of all the other competitors in the party’s flagbearership race.

“His track record as Governor of the Bank of Ghana and other positions he had occupied made Rawlings trust him to make him his Finance Minister. As Minister of Finance, Mills also recognized him and due to his intellect, the Mills government never borrowed from any external source”.

“This is a man of integrity, and he is the man that the grassroots of the NDC and Ghana need now. He makes economic sense, and he makes macroeconomics sense… The best person who can take us [Ghana] out of this economic quagmire is Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.”

“The grassroots know his calibre and know his capabilities and once he gets the nod, he will change the economic fortunes of the country,” M. Mettle-Nunoo further stressed.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor on Thursday picked forms to contest as flagbearer of the NDC in the party's presidential primaries.