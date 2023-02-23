Kwabena Duffuor's son to contest for NDC Sekyere Afram Plains seat

Kwabena Duffuor's son is seeking to contest the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary slot for the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency.

The Constituency seat which is currently held by the NDC incumbent MP Alex Adomako Mensah is expected to be keenly contested between the two.

Duffour Jnr and Duffour Snr are both contesting for key positions in the NDC.

Dr. Duffour Snr is contesting for the flagbearership of the party. He, today, became the latest member to pick up his forms after former President John Mahama, businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah and Kojo Bonsu, former Mayor of Kumasi.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by the General Secretary of the Party, Fiifi Kwetey on Tuesday, February 21 noted that the Functional Executive Committee of the party has, however, put the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in some constituencies on hold which include Sekyere Afram Plains.

About Duffour Jnr.

Prior to its collapse, Duffour Jnr served as CEO of uniBank which was ranked as Ghana’s sixth largest bank by assets in 2015, and one of several big companies in HODA Holdings’ stable of 15.

Before then, he was Chief Operating Officer Unibank for over three years.

He is a former Credit Analyst with Standard Bank, Ghana Limited. He holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Banking and International Finance from Cass Business School, United Kingdom.