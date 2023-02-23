Kwabena Duffuor picks forms to join NDC flagbearership race

Former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor has picked forms to contest as flagbearer of the NDC in the party's presidential primaries.

He becomes the latest member to pick up his forms after former President John Mahama, businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah and Kojo Bonsu, former Mayor of Kumasi.

Leading Dr Duffour’s delegation to the NDC head office on Thursday, February 23 was the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser, Gloria Huze.

She was happy with the reception given by party officials led by Chairman of the Internal Elections Committee, Kakra Essamuah, and assured that Dr Duffour will follow all the regulations to submit the forms.

She indicated that the Ashanti Women’s Wing decided to buy the forms for Dr Duffour because of the suffering women within the party are going through at the grassroots level.

Madam Huze said the 2024 presidential elections will need a courageous candidate like Dr Duffour to lead the NDC to save the masses, particularly women, from the hands of the current administration.

The three-day exercise which opened on Wednesday would end on Friday, February 24, 2023.