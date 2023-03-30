Let's be careful not to sink the country with 'entrenched positions' - Muntaka to MPs

Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak has said extreme and entrenched partisanship in parliament risks plunging Ghana into the abyss.
The former Minority Chief Whip said on the floor of parliament that it was high time MPs on either side of the aisle, worked in the country's interest.
The comments of the immediate past Minority Chief Whip come days after his side voted to approve six ministerial nominees in defiance of the party's directive.
“We are taking so many extreme entrenched positions. Both those in government and those in opposition. And this is not helpful at all.”
“The earlier both sides begin to realize the positions we take have an impact on the country or otherwise, the better for us. Let us be careful not to sink the country.
Mubarak's comments coincide with efforts by the government to rally the minority caucus to pass three revenue bills that are critical to getting Board approval from the International Monetary Fund of a $3-billion extended credit facility to bailout the country's broken economy.
Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urged colleague members of the Minority caucus to put partisanship aside and support government’s revenue measures.