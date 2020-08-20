Let's settle issue of infrastructure with a debate - Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President John Mahama has thrown a challenge to President Akufo-Addo and told the latter to debate him on issues of infrastructure.
His challenge comes after the NPP held a Town Hall meeting to point out some of the infrastructures they have put up since taking over in 2017.
One notable remark at the meeting which was presented by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was when he said they were able to build four interchanges for less money than the NDC that built only one for a higher cost.
He also said they have built more infrastructure within 3 years than the NDC did in 8 years.
READ ALSO: NPP's history shows they are a government of consumption - Mahama
John Mahama who is on tour in the Volta Region however disagrees and says the issue of who did better with infrastructure can easily be settled by a debate.
"In 2016 when I was talking about the value of infrastructure, the NPP said we don't eat infrastructure. Today I can see a scramble to grab even KVIPs and little infrastructure and tout it as an achievement but it is easy to settle the issue of infrastructure. The President said this election will be an election of track records comparing his to mine, we can settle it easily. Let's have a debate between the two of us. I am willing to present myself for a debate with Akufo-Addo, any day, anytime and anywhere".
Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia said in total the NPP government has initiated 17,334 infrastructure projects since its assumption of office in 2017.
He said this is in line with the New Patriotic Party’s pledge to improve the infrastructure prowess of the country as stipulated in the party’s manifesto in the lead-up to the 2016 election.
The Vice President announced an online portal: deliverytracker.gov.gh, that serves as a database to track all developmental projects currently under construction, courtesy the NPP administration.