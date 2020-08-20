NPP's history shows they are a government of consumption - Mahama

Chariots of Fire actor Ben Cross dies aged 72 Actor Ben Cross, who was best known for playing athlete Harold Abrahams in the…

Democratic convention: Michelle Obama blasts Trump Michelle Obama has launched a stinging attack on US President Donald Trump as…

Photos: Kudus Mohammed revels in Ajax debut Former Nordsjaelland midfielder Kudus Mohammed made his debut for Ajax on…

Kamala Harris blast Trump 'failure of leadership' Kamala Harris has accepted her historic nomination as the US Democratic party's…