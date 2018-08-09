PHOTOS: Ministers-designate who await Parliamentary vetting

President Akufo-Addo has today August 9, 2018, released the list for his first Ministerial reshuffle.
Here is a list of the ministers-Designate who will have to undergo parliamentary vetting and approval or otherwise
Minister-Designate for Information
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been nominated the Minister for Information before he was Deputy Minister for Information.
Minister-Designate for Gender and Social Protection
Cynthia Morrison, she is now the Substantive Minister for Gender and Social Protection before, she was MP for the Agona West constituency, Central region.
The list of Regional ministers designate include:
Minister-Designate for Upper East
Paulina Tangoba Abayage is the substantive Minister for Upper West. She takes over from Rockson Ayine Bukari.
Abayage’s Position is taken over by Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba who has been nominated as been nominated as Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to Italy.
Minister-Designate for Brong Ahafo Region
Evans Opoku Bobie, Member Of Parliament for Asuanafo North constituency and Forme Deputy Brong Ahafo Minister is now substantive Minister for Brong Ahafo.
Deputy Minister-Designate for Brong Ahafo Region
Martin Oti Gyarko, Member of Parliament for Techiman North Constituency is now the Deputy Regional Minister Designate for Brong Ahafo.