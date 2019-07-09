Living in Ghana has become unbearable, citizens unhappy with Akufo-Addo's leadership - Mahama

Former President John Mahama has added his voice to the ongoing 'Kum Yen Preko' demonstration debate.
The National Democratic Congress Flagbearer took to facebook to also talk about the leadership style of President Akufo-Addo which he says Ghanaians are unhappy with.
Many also said the Ghanaians are suffering due to the unbearable increase in the cost of living.
The ‘Kum Yen Preko’ demonstration is a march which is to protest against the government over ‘hardship and oppression’ in Ghana under the Akufo-Addo led NPP government.
Our country is on the downward trend, with an unbearable increase in the cost of living; the citizenry doesn’t feel safe and yet Government continues to oppress and intimidate the people including journalists.
This state of affairs is a threat to our democracy especially as the moral society remain unconcerned and surprisingly silent on the developments in our country, Ghana.
I welcome, endorse and I encourage all to step out tomorrow and join the #Kumy3npr3ko demonstration organized by the Coalition for Social Justice.
There is a lot of pent-up anger among Ghanaians and it’s beginning to manifest even among the security services. This manifestation gives all the allied groups participating in it, the opportunity to vent.
It is in our country's interest that we speak out and demonstrate our disapproval of the Akufo-Addo style of leadership, which has visited unprecedented hardships on Ghanaians.
The demonstration is being facilitated by a group calling itself Coalition for Social Justice.
The protesters according to the organisers, Coalition for Social Justice, will walk through some principal streets of Accra after which an address will be made by the leadership of the team.
Mr Mahama, however, urged Ghanaians to the demonstration in order to show their anger against hardships, insecurity and oppression.
