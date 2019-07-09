Group holds 'Kum Yen Preko' demo today

A group calling itself Coalition for Social Justice, will today July 9 embarked on a demonstration through some principal streets of Accra.
According to the group, the protest is to draw the attention of the government to the economic hardship in the country.
Protestors are scheduled to walk through some principal streets of Accra after which an address will be made by the leadership of the team.
The police command in Accra has warned that they will deal swiftly with trouble makers during a protest march scheduled.
“Infiltrators who may want to take advantage of the demonstration to foment trouble are hereby cautioned to reconsider their decision since the Police will not hesitate in dealing with acts that have the tendency to undermine general public peace and order,” a statement from the police said.
The statement from the police, however, has assured the public that the protests will be peaceful.
The statement signed by Head of Police Public Affairs, Afia Tenge, said police will ensure that “routes earmarked for the event and take necessary steps to ensure the security of all demonstrators as well as maintaining law and order for the entire period and beyond.”
The protest march is expected to draw huge numbers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which is a key stakeholder in the action.
The party has issued a statement calling on its members and patriotic Ghanaians to join the demonstration.
Meanwhile, some interests groups that had promised to join the protest march have since rescinded that decision.