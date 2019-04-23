Mahama has never been against Free SHS- Special Aide

Special Aide to the flagbearer of the NDC John Mahama said the former President has never been against the Free SHS policy by the government as suggested by the Vice President Dr Bawumia over the weekend.
Joyce Bawah Mogtari in a statement on April 23 said: " we have noted yet another propaganda churned out by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the effect that HE John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer and leader of the NDC, is against free SHS education."
According to the statement, "Dr Bawumia knows very well, in his heart that he is not telling the truth and for that matter, he is misrepresenting the views of the former President."
Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during the Easter holidays said claims by former President Jonh Mahama that the Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme is causing hardships, is not backed by facts because even without rolling out the initiative during his tenure he still failed as president.
Dr Bawumia also said the claims by former President Mahama is not supported by facts.
Speaking at a rally organised by the youth wing of the governing NPP at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern Region, as part of activities marking this year’s Easter festivities on Saturday, April 20, 2019, Dr Bawumia said the Mahama administration failed woefully even without implementing the free SHS which he claims is causing hardship in the country.
READ ALSO:
Free SHS challenges a result of gov't' refusal to consult widely- Mahama
Be consistent with communication on free SHS – CRI to govt
“Even without Free SHS, the Mahama government cancelled teacher trainee allowances, cancelled nurse trainee allowances, cancelled import duty waivers for health professionals, and increased taxes on every conceivable good including bicycles, condoms, ambulances and cutlasses. You brought the NHIS to its knees and returned healthcare to a cash and carry system. You failed to provide employment for thousands of qualified graduates”.
But reacting to the comment of the Vice President Dr Bawumia, Joyce Bawah said: " Mr Mahama has never been against free SHS, and nowhere has he ever said free SHS is a bad policy. Certainly, the President who implemented Progressively Free SHS for over 350, 000 students cannot be said to be against free SHS. We challenge Dr Bawumia to provide evidence of the former President ever saying he is against free SHS."
www.primenewsghana.com/Ghana News