Mahama announces award scheme for NDC branches

Former President John Dramani Mahama has announced an award scheme designed to reward branches and constituencies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that work to increase their votes in the 2024 general elections.
Mahama who has been insisting during his tour of various constituencies that the branches will anchor his 2024 campaign, says the award scheme is intended to both set targets for the constituencies and encourage them to meet the targets.
According to him, the award scheme and branch-level campaign will be supported with the needed campaign materials and logistics.
“We are going to institute a reward system for constituencies and branches. We’ll give every constituency a target and if you meet the target and exceed it, the branch and constituency will be rewarded”, he announced to wild cheers from the executives.
He also cautioned constituency and regional executives against keeping campaign logistics and other resources, denying the branches where the real work of canvassing for votes take place.
Mahama said, he will decentralise his 2024 campaign, much more than he did in 2020, working together with the branches and constituencies to engage, mobilise and canvass for the votes.
Mahama has already visited six regions ahead of the May 13 Presidential Primaries of the NDC.