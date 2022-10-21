Mahama donates GH¢1.38m to support NDC constituency elections

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday donated an amount of GH¢1.38 million to support the conduct of elections to be held this weekend in the party’s 138 orphan constituencies.
A statement issued by Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC said each of the party’s 138 orphan constituencies would be receiving GH¢10,000.00
It said the party was most grateful to the former President for his continuous support for the great NDC.
The orphan constituencies are the ones where the NDC has no sitting members of Parliament.
The NDC is conducting constituency elections slated for Saturday (October 22) and Sunday (October 23, 2022).
The regional election will be held between November 12-13.
A total of 11, 825 candidates are expected to compete for constituency executive positions in this weekend’s polls.
Meanwhile, Nominations have opened (Thursday, October 20) and tomorrow (Friday, October 21) for aspiring candidates contesting national executive positions in the party to officially declare their intentions.
Aspirants for the various national positions of the party are expected to file their nominations on November 5 and 6 2022.
Successful candidates will be vetted on November 9-10, 2022, while November 12 and 13 will be set aside for appeals ahead of the Women and Youth Conference on December 10 and a National Conference on December 17, this year.