Mahama launches campaign fundraising platform at UPSA

Aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate, John Mahama, has launched a digital fundraising platform to finance his 2024 campaign.
Speaking at a public lecture on Financing Political Campaigns in the Ghana We Want, President Mahama launched his digitalized retail donation campaign “to mobilize small contributions from Ghanaians, both locally and in the diaspora.”
The platform, the former President noted, is transparent and has a dashboard screen that will show all inflows in real time.
“We are launching this digitalized retail donation campaign tonight to mobilize small contributions from Ghanaians, both locally and in the diaspora. The platform is transparent and has a dashboard screen that will show all inflows in real-time. The dashboard is in turn linked to a collection bank account so that proceeds from all the channels can be received directly and used for the intended purpose,” he stated.
He added, “four (4) channels will be available for sending donations. These include:
1. A John Mahama campaign mobile money number.
2. A USSD code.
3. An Official Zenith Bank account number; and
4. A John Mahama fundraising mobile App.
There will be a hotline you can call and access always to make enquiries. You can also email
donations@johnmahama.org”.
He noted that the fundraising platform will promote a more transparent and accessible means to raise funds to execute his 2024 campaign
“I have therefore adopted a crowdfunding technology to promote a more transparent and accessible means to raise funds to execute my 2024 campaign,” Mr. Mahama, flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said.
Mahama further explained that the smart digital retail fundraising platform is intended to broaden the scope of campaign financiers who are mostly few.
A flagbearer hopeful of the NDC reiterated, “I intend to introduce an interactive and smart digital retail fundraising platform to help broaden the scope of campaign financiers with the view to addressing dependency on a few. There are emerging opportunities for political parties to broaden the source of their funding.
“These new opportunities are being driven by technology and in particular, electronic crowdfunding platforms, as are being used in developed countries. The use of reliable fintech payment systems will push this agenda to promote citizen participation in the financing of political parties activities”.
He called on the public to freely donate towards his campaign adding that the donation platform is
subject to the Crowdfunding Policy issued by the Bank of Ghana in February 2022.
Mahama maintained, “I encourage everyone to donate freely. I must also emphasize that the retail donation platform is subject to the Crowdfunding Policy issued by the Bank of Ghana in February 2022. Therefore, the framework will be managed in line with a strict regulatory policy. It is now my honour to declare the John Mahama 2024 Campaign Fund Raising Platform formally launched”.