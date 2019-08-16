Mahama must speak on PDS scandal - STRANEK-Africa

Policy think tank, Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK-Africa), is calling on former President John Mahama to break his silence on the PDS scandal.
STRANEK believes that since Mahama signed the Second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact after Ghana successfully implemented Compact 1 of the MCC during his tenure, it will be only prudent if he speaks on the issue.
The government suspended its concession agreement with the Power Distribution Services (PDS) who were the distributors of electricity in Ghana.
The decision according to the government was taken following the detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS’ obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) which was discovered upon “further due diligence.”
STRANEK in a statement explained that Mahama has an interest in the wellbeing of Ghana and thus people want to know his take on the PDS scandal.
"The leader of the largest opposition party's interest and his interest in Ghanaians is paramount hence Ghanaians wish to know the former President's vision for ECG under the Millennium Challenge Cooperation Compact.
The people of Ghana want to also know his take about the current issues surrounding the PDS-ECG saga and what he would have done differently," portions of the statement read.
FORMER PRES. JOHN MAHAMA MUST SPEAK ON THE PDS SCANDAL- STRANEK
It is trite knowing that Former President John Mahama signed the Second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact after Ghana successfully implemented Compact 1 of the MCC.
The issues emanating from the PDS scandal and the United States of America’s calling for thorough investigation of the PDS contract makes the time ripe for the Flagbearer of the Largest Opposition Party, NDC to speak since he began the ECG concession process.
Corruption is on the rise hence Ghanaians are really interested in how he will deal with the current corruption related issues.
STRANEK-Africa is expectant of his response to the citizens of Ghana on this scandal as soon as possible if he really cares about the plight of the Ghanaian.
The flagbearer of the largest opposition party's response will indicate whether his interest lies with the looters or whether he is benefiting from the rot we currently see.
Ghanaians are eager to hear the opinions of the former President about current national issues now and not when campaign season finally kicks in.
STRANEK-Africa opines that it is time for H.E. John Mahama to show his sensitivity and concern for the ordinary Ghanaian if he really cares about Ghanaians.
We are all involved in building our motherland Ghana.
Signed.
Nii Tettey Tetteh
Executive Director
+233 559 042 914
Emmanuel Osei
Director of Policy and Political Affairs
+47 412 45 303
