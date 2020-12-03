Prime News Ghana

Mahama's campaign has failed so he has resorted to bribery fabrications - Oppong Nkrumah

By Mutala Yakubu
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

The government has charged Ghanaians to ignore John Mahama and the NDC's allegation that President Akufo-Addo accepted a bribe in 2016.

The government says it is shocked and disappointed that the Presidential candidate of the NDC has resorted to falsehood and fabrications in the build-up to the general elections just to tarnish the image of the President.

The NDC have made reference to a supposed video of President Akufo-Addo receiving $40,000 as bribe a few days to the 2020 polls.

READ ALSO: ASEPA petitions CHRAJ over Akufo-Addo's alleged $40k bribe

But a statement from the government signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah indicated that “the government of Ghana noted without much surprise, a desperate attempt by the campaign of John Mahama to falsely accuse the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of bribery”.

 

 


In the said videotape, the second wife of the Director of Urban Roads is seen meeting Nana Akufo-Addo through another stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Nima residence of the President and giving him a fat brown envelope.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it was a bribery scene involving the President but Mr Baako says the event happened in the lead-up to the 2016 elections when Mr Akufo-Addo was just a candidate.

The NDC argues that Alhaji Abass’ wife doled out the alleged bribe to President Akufo-Addo so he could keep her husband at post since there were agitations for his from office on grounds that he was a member of the NDC.

 

 

 