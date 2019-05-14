Mahama to Chair African PR Conference in Rwanda

Former President John Dramani Mahama will chair the opening of the 31st Annual African Public Relations Conference in Kigali, Rwanda today May 14, 2019.
Mahama who is a Communications Practitioner and Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana is expected to be inducted as an Honorary Fellow of the African Public Relations Association (APRA).
The three-day conference is on the theme: “Africa and storytelling, changing the narratives” and will discuss among others, new trends in Public Relations, the influence of New Media and Technology on the practice of Public Relations, creativity and storytelling, false narratives about Africa: an evidential rebuttal and a review of a reputation matters survey.
Last Week he was at the Distinguished Speaker Seminar at the Saïd Business School, Oxford University, UK.
He talked about several issues relating to Ghana, he spoke on the economy, the 2016 elections and also clarified his infamous 'boot for boot' comment.
Mahama said he made those comments in the heat of the moment and not exactly what he meant and was also emotionally charged.
Mahama is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and is looking at wrestling power from the hands of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections.
