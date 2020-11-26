Mahama will implement 'free quality one track SHS' - Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi says free SHS started under the John Mahama administration.
His comments buttress Mahama's earlier claim that he begun the initiative before he was voted out of office.
Even though the free SHS programme is credited to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the NDC says that is not the case because they started it even though the NPP are known implementors of the policy.
READ ALSO: NDC started free SHS in 2015 but NPP has 'messed' it up - Mahama
Sammy Gyamfi speaking at a press conference said Mahama, will continue the policy and not cancel as the NPP are speculating but he will ensure he wipes out the double-track system.
"All facts are there and it is clear we began the free SHS in 2015. So why is Akufo-Addo and the NPP peddling lies that should we be voted into office John Mahama will cancel free SHS. Mahama will not cancel free SHS but will rather make it better by improving its implementation, ending double track in his first year and invest in quality to ensure we have a free quality one track SHS"
Mahama earlier this week said the free SHS initiative which has become the New Patriotic Party's flagship programme was started by him but the current government poorly implemented the programme, which compelled them to adopt the double-track system.
“I assure you, my countrymen, that within one year, I will cancel the double-track system,” Mahama said.
“We started the programme and the NPP came and continued it. Unfortunately, the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in double track,” Mr Mahama stressed at Tuobong, a community in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.
Mahama promised the people that should he be voted into power all Community Day Schools that they started building they will ensure the finish them so that all the children can get schools to attend.
“With the Community Day Schools we are building, we are going to add dormitory blocks for girls and boys so that those who don’t come from the community where the school is sited if they choose that school and they are posted there, they will be able to get a decent place to live and learn.”