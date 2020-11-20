Martin Amidu operated in peace under NDC government - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says Ghanaians must speak against what he described as "tyranny" being supervised by President Akufo-Addo.
This, he said, follows the resignation of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu who cited interference from the presidency as one of the reasons for his exit.
Mr Amidu after his resignation has made claims that his life is under threat and the President will have himself to blame should anything happen to him.
READ ALSO: Amidu's claim that Ofori-Atta visited him needless - Adom-Otchere
This made the President direct the IGP to provide Mr Amidu with 24-hour police protection.
However, Mr Gyamfi at a news conference on Thursday said despite the difference between Amidu and the NDC he went about his anti-corruption activities in peace when they were in power
"We call on all voices of conscience in society, traditional authorities and civil societies to rise up and condemn the tyranny and totalitarianism being supervised by President Akufo-Addo. Under the erstwhile NDC Mills administration and the NDC Mahama regime, Martin Amidu under the two NDC governments went about his anti-corruption activities in peace"
Martin Amidu on Monday, November 16, 2020, resigned from his position as the Special Prosecutor.
In a resignation letter to the President, Martin Amidu said: "The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor."
The Presidency on Tuesday released a letter to counter allegations Mr Amidu made in his resignation letter.
Portions of the President's respond said: “At no point did the President ask you to shelve the report, so he could “handle the matter”. It is difficult to see in what way and in what context the President would seek to “handle the matter” when the matter was already public knowledge and had led to the Ministry of Finance suspending action on the Agyapa transaction in anticipation of your report”, the President said.