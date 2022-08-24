Ministerial reshuffle: Akufo-Addo is indebted to some of his appointees – KKD

Veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) believes President Akufo-Addo is indebted to some of his appointees hence his decision to by them.
KKD's comment comes on the President's recent interview in Tamale where he ruled out a reshuffle of his ministers anytime soon.
According to Akufo-Addo, he evaluates the work of his ministers consistently, he feels “many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.”
"Several of the people who are responsible for assisting me to steer the country out of the difficulties that we inherited and out of the difficulties that have subsequently come are still in place and many of them for me have done an outstanding work. Their output is been considerable and that's what I look at," he told North Star radio."it is a daily preoccupation for I'm required on a daily basis to ask myself whether the output of particular ministers are up to the mark. I am of the final authority and if they are not up to the mark, I'm required to act. But if their output measures the expectations, then I don't have any strong reasons to head the call."
According to him, “the President, I think is indebted to some of the people he has appointed and because of that debt, he’s unable to make them go,” as quoted by myjoyoniline.
The calls for Mr Ofori-Atta’s head come on the heels of the current economic crisis.
“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”