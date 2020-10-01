Minority calls for suspension of COVID-19 testing at Kotoka Airport

The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate suspension of the COVID-19 testing at Kotoka International Airport.
They want the contract of the Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited in charge of the testing suspended.
The Minority contends that the agreement breaches the procurement laws of the country and lacks transparency.
A press briefing held today October 1, 2020, saw Minority Spokesperson on health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh ask for the immediate halt of their services and the government must allow the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to conduct testing at the Airport.
“We in the Minority have suggested to the government to utilise the services of Noguchi who have spearheaded the testing of COVID-19 cases in our country since this pandemic took its course instead of contracting a private institution whose charges are higher.”
He also alleged that owner of the company Benedict Peters is a close associate of President Akufo-Addo.
He said the government “is more interested in creating avenues for its families and friends to take advantage of the situation to exploit Ghanaians rather than considering the plight of the people.”
The Minority also said they demand a "full-scale investigation into this unconscionable, corrupt and cruel self-enriching scheme so that all those behind this stinking plot can be brought to justice.”
All passengers coming to Ghana by air are required to pay $150 for a 30-minute PCR COVID-19 test administered by Frontiers Health Care Limited.
This began after the Kotoka International Airport was opened to international traffic on September 1, 2020, after being closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic.
The test being used has been backed by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) which it says met the requirements of not less than 99.0 percent concordance.