Minority condemn Okudzeto's suggestion that EC begins Voters Registration exercise in non-lockdown areas

The Minority in Parliament has condemned suggestions by a Member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto concerning the compilation of the new Voters' Registration.
Mr Okudzeto suggested that the Electoral Commission (EC) holds Voter Registration exercise in areas where there is no lockdown.
The Minority says the suggestion is unfortunate and it gives an impression that he is only concerned about the next elections and not the fight against COVID-19 currently.
Addressing the media in Parliament House, Ranking Member of Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee, Inusah Fuseini said Okudzeto's suggestion beats their imagination.
READ ALSO: Using current Voters' Register for election 2020 will still flout social distancing measure due to validation exercise - EC
"For starters, it is important that the Member of the Council of State abreast himself with the initial measures announced by the President. All parts of Ghana are under the initial measure announced by Mr President which bans more than 25 people to congregate for any activity so it beats our imagination how registration can be done when we are fighting COVID-19. In fighting COVID-19 it is important we all work together with transparency, honesty and speaking to the fact. Don't give an impression to the people that your interest is in the next election and not the fight against COVID-19, it defeats the purpose of the lockdown our people have had to bear, so it is very unfortunate for a Member of the Council of State to make such a suggestion at this time".
The EC initially scheduled April 18, 2020, for the compilation of the new voters' register ahead of the December 2020 elections but following the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the country it was postponed and a new date has not been announced.
Mr Okudzeto had suggested the EC can compile the voters’ register in batches.
“Our cases of the Coronavirus is not as dramatic as it is in many countries which means that we only have few pockets in the two big municipalities and few of the smaller ones. So since the lockdown is not the whole of Ghana, the EC should start the registration in areas where there is no lockdown”.
The Greater Accra Metropolitan Area including Tema and Kasoa as well as the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area are currently under lockdown in a bid to check the spread of the disease.
The Ghana Health Service on Saturday, April 18, 2020, updated Ghanaians on the case count of COVID-19 in the country.
The latest figures saw Ghana move to 834 cases, 9 deaths and 99 recoveries so far.