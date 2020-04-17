MMDCE's directed to use GHC166k of their DPAT to fight COVID-19

Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have received their District Assembly Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) II.
These monies were transferred into their accounts by the District Assemblies Common Fund.
However, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development tasked them to use One hundred and sixty-six thousand two hundred and eighty Ghana cedis sixty-two Ghana Pesewas (GHC 166.280.62) of the total amount to finance activities that will help in the fight against COVID-19.
They have been asked to improve the hygiene standards in all markets, lorry parks and other public places in the country.
They are to use the monies to ensure there is constant flow of running water that is provision of veronica buckets, drilling of boreholes, procurement of polytanks, extension of water to markets, lorry parks and other public places.
This directive was contained in a release by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.
