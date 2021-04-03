My first loyalty is to NDC, Ghana comes second - Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George says his first loyalty is to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Speaking on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana, Sam George stated that to him the interest of the NDC comes first before Ghana and he would remain loyal to the party no matter the situation.
He further explained that though he is an MP in Ghana's parliament, it was the NDC vehicle that sent him there so his loyalty lies with them.
“I am not in parliament on the ticket of democracy, I am in Parliament on the ticket of the NDC. For democracy to happen you need a political party. There’s a vehicle that brought me here, that vehicle is not democracy,” he said.
Prompted by the host of the programme, Paul Adom Otchere that his position may court some disagreement, the Ningo Prampram MP explained that his position is as a result of his political upbringing in the NDC.
“People are free to do that. But like I said, given my orientation and my belief, and my upbringing in the NDC, I believe that my first loyalty is the party and whenever I write on social media I always say that my loyalty and my fidelity is to my party and country,” the MP stated.
The country exists because there’s a party. The democracy we have if there’s no political party do you have a democracy? Can you have a democracy without a political party?” he questioned."
On the same programme was Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who disagreed with Sam George on the matter, according to him, Ghana comes first before any political party.