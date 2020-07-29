My mother will succeed in her new role - Son of Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang 

Son of NDC's running mate Kwabena Opoku Agyemang says his mother will succeed in her new role as a Vice-Presidential Candidate.
Kwabena Opoku Agyemang said now Ghanaians are interested in issue-based discussion and not insults.
He noted that those labelling his mother with insults will not succeed because Ghanaians have changed their style of politicking.
Kwabena Opoku Agyemang also explained that due to Prof Naana's experiences in communication she will know how to handle these things.
"I think Ghanaians are tired of that back and forth so they are more interested in issues. You come and label her with insults and so on I don't think she will gain much in responding, for me, I think she knows what to do, she has a lot of experiences in communication..."
Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was on Monday outdoored as the running mate of the NDC at UPSA.
Speaking at her outdooring, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang praised the NDC flagbearer and said he has respected women by appointing her.
She said this singular act will go a long way to impact and change the face of politics in Ghana.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also said women in Ghana will forever be grateful to John Mahama.
"Your Excellency John Mahama, your singular decision to select me as your running mate has generated a whole web of responses and debates. But importantly, it is a new focal point for girls and women; you have respected women; the women of Ghana will not forget; the youth will remember; generations to come will commit your decision to memory and make it a reference point; we will partner with our men and youth, as we have always done, and work hard to achieve peace in our land, because that is the best way to respond to this high recognition."
"My Boss JM, by your choice, you have turned the struggles of so many women who have come before this moment into a probability. We- men, women, our youth and children- we all have a chance to finally make real our dreams of serving this country at high levels, of removing doubts and proving once again that we are capable.
She expressed gratitude to Mahama and the leadership of the NDC and promised she will be a team player to see the party clinch power come 2020.
"We are all aware that this is the first time in our history that a major party has nominated a woman on its ticket to become Vice President. I assure the leadership and rank and file of the party that I come to this position with the mindset of a team player. I belong to you all and will always count on your support and guidance."