Full speech : Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's maiden statement during her outdooring at UPSA

Running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has praised John Mahama for her appointment.
Speaking at her outdooring, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang praised the NDC flagbearer and said he has respected women by appointing her.
She said this singular act will go a long way to impact and change the face of politics in Ghana.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also said women in Ghana will forever be grateful to John Mahama.
"I come to the table as a team player, Mahama has respected women in Ghana by appointing me as the running mate to one of the biggest political parties in Ghana. This act will change the face of Ghanaian politics and the women in Ghana will forever be grateful to you"