N/R : NDC to embark on a protest over new voter's register

The Northern Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has scheduled January 11, 2020 to embark on a massive protest over the Electoral Commission's decision to compile a new voters' register for the upcoming December general elections.
The EC's decision to compile new voters register is to aid proper verification of voters on election day.
This the commission believes will eliminate the high incidence of manual verification and ensure the credibility and integrity of the elections.
However, this decision by the commission has faced stiff opposition by the NDC. The party last year walked out of a meeting together with other political parties and boycotted the IPAC meeting convened by the EC for a demonstration on a new voters register.
Addressing a press conference today, the Northern Regional Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila announced their intended protest and called on government especially the Vice President to tackle critical issues affecting the North rather than focusing on compiling a new register
''Am appealing to Bawumia he knows we are poor people he also comes from the poor area. We are facing the hardships in this region and that must be looked rather than compiling a voters register. Our rice are rotten, the market women are buying the GH55 bag of rice and Bawumia knows that GH55 cannot produce one bag of rice but we have been forced to sell the rice at Gh55 and the highest rice at GH60. The market women should listen to us carefully they should come and join on the 11th of this month at Tamale, Jubilee park . We will start our protest at 9 am and close at 11 am'',
However, the Electoral Commission submitted its budget to Parliament last year detailing how much the commission wants to spend for the compilation of a new voters' register.
It was indicated in the document the commission intended to spend 443,646,663.00 for the compilation of a new voters row.