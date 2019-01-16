NAM 1 was aided by Gov't to flee the country-NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) are accusing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of aiding Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah a.k.a NAM 1 to escape from the country.
According to Samuel Gyamfi, National Communications Director of the NDC, at a press briefing today, the Akufo-Addo-led administration should be blamed for giving an image of legitimacy to embattled businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah and his gold dealership firm Menzgold.
The NDC also alleged that NAM 1 sponsored the NPP government in their bid to win power in 2016.
"The NDC is aware of the real reason behind government's posture in this Menzgold matter, according to our sources at Menzgold, NAM 1 sponsored the NPP and President Akufo-Addo's 2016 election campaign with a gargantuan sum of money, hence the strong ties with government"
"NAM 1 amorous affair with the NPP government is the only explanation as to how state security aided him to abscond from our jurisdiction and continues to treat him and his accomplices with kids gloves"
"We are convinced beyond a shadow of doubt that NAM 1 was aided by government and our security agencies to flee from the country.
NAM1 has been declared wanted in the country and government delegation has flown to the United Arab Emirates where he is said to have been arrested for another deal gone bad.
The state authorities hope to bring the Menzgold boss back to Ghana to answer charges for defrauding under false pretences and money laundering.
In the midst of all the blame game, Menzgold customers say all they want is for NAM1 to return to the country and pay back their investments.
