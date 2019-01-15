Gov't attempts to get NAM 1 extradited from Dubai may not succeed - Law lecturer

Justice Srem-Sai, a law lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) says attempts by the government to get NAM 1 extradited from Dubai will only succeed at the diplomatic level.
This, he said, is because Ghana does not have an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and that NAM 1, Chief Executive Officer of gold dealing firm, Menzgold, is already facing criminal charges there.
Justice Srem-Sai explained that UAE law does not allow anyone to be to extradited to another country especially when the person is facing a criminal trial in the Emirates.
Speaking in an interview on Citinews monitored by PrimeNewsGhana on Tuesday, January 15, he said it will be difficult for NAM1 to be extradited to the country.
“The requested detainee in this case as we understand is already facing criminal charges there...since we do not know whether it is just a period of detention or more. The fact that he hasn’t worked out on his bail since December 7th till now...means the crime is serious,” he said.
“If you look at the offence that he is going to be charged with, its between twenty-five years and I don’t think UAE will allow him to come to Ghana if he is found guilty," Justice Srem-Sai said, adding that "it will be very difficult for him; almost impossible to be released."
According to him, the Attorney General will have a lot of work to do because of the UAE laws.
Reports indicate that a government delegation has travelled to Dubai to begin processes for the release of NAM 1 so he could be brought back to Ghana to face charges levelled against him.
