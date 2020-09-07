NDC has announced sectoral spokespersons for its election 2020 manifesto which will be launched today.
For Immediate Release:
Monday, 7th September, 2020
NDC ANNOUNCES SECTORAL SPOKESPERSONS FOR ITS ELECTION 2020 MANIFESTO.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to inform the media and the general Public about the appointment of various Sectoral Spokespersons to speak to key areas of the party’s 2020 Peoples’ Manifesto.
The appointed spokespersons who have been tasked by the leadership of the party to work under the Communication Bureau of the party to effectively communicate the programmes and policies captured in the party’s 2020 manifesto, will be available for media interviews after the manifesto launch which is slated for today, 7th September, 2020.
The party humbly calls on all media stations across the country to contact the under listed persons in respect of interviews, questions and all other queries pertaining to the broad thematic areas of the Peoples’ manifesto.
NDC’S SECTORAL SPOKESPERSONS
1. Job Creation
• Mrs. Mona Quartey- 0244350180
• Mr. Sebastian Deh- 0501297939
2. Agriculture
• Hon. Eric Opoku- 0244355653
• Dr. Yakubu Alhassan- 0244838977
• Mr. Peter Nuhu- 0267439259
• Mr. Henry Yamson- 0204413816
• Hon. Sampson Ahi- 0540101193
3. Education
• Hon. Peter Nortsu-Kotoe- 0208186748
• Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa-0244356395
• Hon. Dr. Clement Apaak- 0540100809
• Prof. G.KT Oduro- 0249731782
4. Finance & Economy
• Hon. Ato Forson- 0501287859
• Hon. Isaac Adongo- 0209850551
• Hon. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey- 0244312076
• Hon. John Jinapor- 0244354543
5. Infrastructure
• Cde. Felix Ofosu Kwakye- 0248756861
• Mrs. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui-0244339051
• Hon. Samuel Nartey George- 0249241251
• Hon. Kwame Agbozah- 0543073753
• Hon. Adam Mutawakilu- 0246060625
6. Health
• Dr. Edward Omane Boamah- 0244353024
• Hon. Mintah Akandoh- 0244936800
• Dr. Victor Bampoe- 0244377165
• Mr. Sylvester Mensah- 0244437990
• Dr. Grace Ayensu (COVID-19)- 0509547313
• Dr. Jehu Appiah (COVID-19)- 0244351070
• Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings (COVID-19)-0267601164
7. Security
• Hon. James Agalga- 0244539964
• Supt. Lanchene Toubu Comrade-0244087792
8. Governance
• Hon. Joyce Bawa Mogtari-
• Amb. Sam Pee Yalley- 0209285475
• Mr. Seth Ofori- 0249311089
9. Local Governance
• Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye- 0244354546
• Alhaji Mohammed Doku- 0249917797
• Hon. Abdul Aziz- 0244292754
• Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko-0549551668
10. Sports
* Cde. Dickson Kyere-Duah- 0558750824
* Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye- 0244354546
11. Youth Development
• Cde. Edem Agbana- 0552477081
• Cde. Benedicta Lasi Esq.- 0246940449
• Cde. Julian Yaw. Cobbinah- 0503477649
• Cde. Ruth Dela Sedoh- 0540682502
12. Gender and Social Protection
• Nana Oye Lithur- 0544322352
• Dr. Kpessah White- 0200813272
• Hon. Laadi Ayii Ayamba- 0244764441
13. Zongo and Muslim affairs
• Cde. Baba Jamal- 0244770014
• Alhaji Mohammed Naziru- 0244285223
• Hon. Amadu Sorogo- 0244273131
• Cde. Abass Fuseini- 0243110178
14. Creative Arts
• Rex Omar- 0262157777
• Baba Abu Sadique – 0243383831
Issued in Accra on this 7th day of September, 2020.
Signed,
Cde. Sammy Gyamfi Esq.
(National Communication Officer)