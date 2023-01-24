NDC changes leadership in Parliament as Ato Forson replaces Haruna Iddrisu as Minority leader

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has effected changes in its current leadership in Parliament.
In a statement sighted by Prime news, the opposition party has replaced their Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson
Also, Ellembelle MP, Kofi Armah Boah will replace James Klutse Avedzi as Deputy Minority Leader.
In its statement signed by NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey, Kwame Agbodza becomes the Chief Whip for the opposition side and will be deputised by Banda MP, Ahmed Ibrahim and Ada legislator, Comfort Doyo Ghansah respectively.
“The new leadership would be charged to recommend consequential changes in the Ranking membership to Headquarters of the party for approval,” the party statement added.
National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah in March 2021 stated that the party was considering making changes to its leadership in parliament.
“There is some work in progress. After every election, we reconstitute the leadership of Parliament even if it means reconfirming them. We haven’t done that yet because of the court cases. We started but got to a point and felt that we need to finish with the court cases first. So it is something we are considering. But there will be a definite statement. I am sure by the time, they [Parliament] return from the break, we would have taken this decision”