NDC elects Presidential candidate in May 

The National Executive Committee, NEC have decided that the party will hold its conference to elect its flagbearer for the December 2024 presidential elections in May 2023.
In a proposed timetable released by the party Thursday it said the opening of nominations would be from Monday, February 22 to Wednesday, February 24, 2023.
The submission and filing of forms would also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023 to Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
The vetting of the aspirants would be held from Monday, March 27, 2023 to Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
After the vetting, aspirants who have issues with the vetting process would have the opportunity to appeal from March 30, 2023 to April 6, 2023 after which the election would come off on May 6.
A filing fee of GH¢500,000 has been proposed with a nomination fee of GH¢30,000 for the presidential aspirants.
Former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor has officially declared his intention to contest the NDC flagbearership race when nominations open.
He believes he is the right man to lead NDC and subsequently deliver Ghanaians from the current curries.
Dr Duffuor served as Minister of Finance under the late President John Evans Atta Mills from 2009 and later under President John Mahama to 2013.
There are indications former President John Mahama will seek to lead NDC again for the election 2024 but he is yet to officially declare his intention.
Also, the former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu is likely to contest the NDC flagbearership after his billboards has been seen around town.