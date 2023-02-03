NDC executives meeting with Minority caucus moved to February 6

The National executives of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) are expected to meet members of the Minority Caucus on the changes made to their leadership in parliament next week.
The meeting was earlier slated for January 31, 2023, but could not come off on the said date.
READ ALSO: NDC justifies decision to change leadership in Parliament
It has now been rescheduled to Monday, February 6, 2023, in Parliament. The time is 2 pm at a choice of the Minority caucus.
“We wish to have an interactive session with your caucus on Monday, 6th February 2023 at the Parliament house at 2:00pm at a venue of your choice on the matter of the leadership change. The meeting will also enable us formally introduce the new leadership of the Caucus,” at statement signed by General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said.
This meeting has become necessary following the removal of Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak and James Klutse Avedzi as leaders of the caucus with the appointment of Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new minority leader.
Other appointments include Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle as Deputy Minority Leader and Adaklu MP, Governs Kwame Agbodza as Minority Chief Whip.
However, about 70 NDC MPs have kicked against the decision and have called for its reversal.
The MPs have addressed petitions to the NDC Council of Elders, former President John Mahama and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.
Meanwhile, the NDC Council of Elders has urged calm among members over the Minority leadership shake-up.
“The Council has initiated steps to act expeditiously on the petition and related matters. While this process is underway, the Council urges our Honourable Members of Parliament, Party leadership at all levels and all concerned persons to refrain from further public pronouncements on the matter in the larger interest of our great NDC. This is a time to be circumspect in order not to play into the hands of our detractors,” the statement urged.