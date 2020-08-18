NDC firmly behind aggrieved students of Ghana School of Hygiene - Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam Nartey George says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is firmly behind aggrieved students of the Ghana School of Hygiene.
He says the NDC is aware of the stress these students are going through to retrieve their over three years of unpaid allowances.
The students accused the government of deceit and demanded immediate payment of their allowances which led to them picketing at the Ministry of Sanitation on August 17, 2020.
The students were dispersed by the Police.
The students set up camp at the Ministry as early as 3:00 am, bringing along mattresses, food items and cooking utensils.
There was, however, a confrontation with the Police after they refused to vacate the Ministry until their demands were met.
The students clashed with the Police and alleged that they were beaten and maltreated.
Sam George further condemned the alleged assault of the students, before disclosing that the Minority Caucus will give them GH¢2,000 to transport them back to their campuses.
“As a minority caucus in parliament, we are going to be providing you a token amount of GH¢2,000. The NDC minority in parliament stands with you and we echo the words of our flag bearer and running mate,” Sam George said.
“This money is supposed to help you get back to your campuses or to places where you have come from. We will continue to fight in parliament to ensure that what is due you is paid you.”
This is the second time in the space of two weeks that students of the School of Hygiene are picketing the Sanitation Ministry over unpaid allowances.