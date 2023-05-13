NDC goes to the polls today

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections today, Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Former President John Dramani Mahama is contesting for the flagbearership slot with former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu following the withdrawal of former Bank of Ghana governor Dr Kwabena Duffuor.
According to the former Minister of Finance, he will not take part in an election which is blatantly fraught with irregularities, regardless of all his efforts to draw the attention to same.
Addressing the media in Accra on his move, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana said his decision follows wide consultation with his support base nationwide.
He thanked his supporters especially his campaign team for doing a marvelous job.
“My concerns that the party is not ready to conduct a free and fair election is evident for all to see. Taking part in such would be akin to knowingly drinking from a poisoned calabash. After consulting with my support base nationwide, I have been left with no choice but to withdraw from the Presidential election as I cannot contest in an election which is blatantly fraught with irregularities regardless of all my efforts to draw attention to same,” Dr Duffuor said.
Saturday’s elections are expected to be held in 274 constituencies across the country with elections in the Manhyia South constituency currently on hold.
Over 366, 000 delegates are expected to vote in Saturday’s election with 739 parliamentary aspirants taking part in the exercise.
47 parliamentary aspirants are expected to go unopposed in Saturday’s polls.