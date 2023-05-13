NDC Primaries: Kwabena Duffuor withdraws from flagbearership race

A flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor has withdrawn from the party’s Presidential primaries slated for May 13, 2023.
According to the former Minister of Finance, he will not take part in an election which is blatantly fraught with irregularities, regardless of all his efforts to draw the attention to same.
Addressing the media in Accra on his move, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana said his decision follows wide consultation with his support base nationwide.
He thanked his supporters especially his campaign team for doing a marvelous job.
Earlier on Friday, May 12, 2023, Dr Kwabena Duffuor withdrew the court case against the NDC primaries paving the way for the presidential and parliamentary primaries to go ahead Saturday, May 13.
Duffuor’s lawyers on Friday morning told the High Court in Accra that they were discontinuing the case.
High Court in Accra therefore struck out the application, which sought to put on hold the primaries until some alleged anomalies in the register were resolved.