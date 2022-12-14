NDC had no evidence for 2020 election petition - Asiedu Nketia confesses

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has revealed that the NDC filed the 2020 election petition at the Supreme Court knowing very well they had no evidence that could invalidate the election results.
According to him, the party flagbearer, John Mahama could not collate results because the party’s Information Technology system crashed.
In a leaked audio trending on social media purported to be recorded during his encounter with the NDC members at a campaign meeting, Aseidu Nketiah emphatically stated that when he was first shown the pieces of evidence that he was to rely upon in his testimony in the Supreme Court and declined to be a witness to avoid potential embarrassment.
He said the same evidence was then shown to lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata for advice, adding that a day after, Tsikata told them that the evidence was too weak to stand any proper trial, and also advised them to look for another lawyer to represent them.
He stated emphatically that “… When it was time for me to enter the witness box, I asked them to bring the evidence. The evidence they brought to me, if I entered the witness box with that evidence to defend our case, I would have been disgraced. To go into the witness box and defend our case with indefensible figures, I knew I wouldn’t do it so I refused. We took the same documents to Lawyer Tsikata, and he went through the documents and said “if these are the evidence you are taking to court, then I wash my hands off it”.
He said upon persistent pleas by some elders of the party including former President John Mahama, lawyer Tsikata decided to give it a try by resorting to taking on the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, and that’s how they ended up in court.