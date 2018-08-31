NDC holds regional executive elections tomorrow

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will go to the polls to elect its regional executives across the ten regions of the country on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
The positions that would be vied for at the regional levels include chairman, vice chairman, secretary and vice, organizer and deputy, communication officer and deputy, treasurer and deputy, women’s organizer, zongo coordinator, youth organizer and deputy.
Western Region
In the Western Region, forty-five candidates file to contest the elections.
Nana Kojo Toku and Micheal Aidoo are the contestants for the chairmanship slot with Kobina Jerry Kankam Darkwa, Musa Adamu, Michael Gbedema and Captain Cudjoe vying for the vice slot.
Joseph Nelson and Famous Tumi-Acquah are competing for the secretary position whiles Charles Adu-Fordjour and George Aidoo compete for the vice of the same position.
Japheth Baidoo and Yonous Mohammed are engaging for the organizer slot with Thomas Asinae, Pius Kwame Nkuah, Clamperstone Ruben Kweku Sagoe contesting for deputy organizer.
For communication officer position, Richard Mensah and Jerome are vying whiles Ebenezer Essien, Kankam Yeboah are in for the deputy, with Henry Rockefeller and Kwesi Dick going for the treasurer whiles Daniel Atitso and Daniel Asmah for the deputy slot.
Hafizu Alasco and Ali Ustaz Ali are in the race for the zongo coordinator position.
For the women’s organizer slot, Glayds Egyin, Josephine Amo, Anita Annan and Beatrice Sam are in the challenge with five other women contesting as deputy women organizers.
Central Region
The efforts at encouraging strong women representation in active politics received a major boost as nine women filed their forms to contest for various positions in the in the Central Region.
Seven out of the number were candidates contesting the election for the first time with two incumbent women seeking re-election.
In all, 62 candidates have put themselves up for the party's internal poll as at the end of filling on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
Contesting the chairmanship slot are Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, Former Regional Minister, Kakra Yalley, and Lawyer E.K.T. Addo; while Theophilus Aidoo Mensah, Stephen Edward Moore, Abeiku Aggrey, Lawrence Lamptey, Alfred Halm and Lawyer Daniel Ohene Darkoh vie for vice chairmanship position.
Aspiring candidates for the secretary position are Elvis Christian Amoasa, Kojo Quansah, Henry Kweku Hayfron, George Ebo Crentsil and Gabriel Nii Kommey Adams as Eric Offei and Kofi Mathew battle it out for the deputy secretary slot.
Others are Justice Boison, Derrick Mbir, Eric Essuah and Veronica Essuman Nelson for the treasure position as Zakaria Salifu, Samuel Oheneba Quaison, Benjamin Ewusi Afful, Victoria Pobee-Woode, Kwame Sam, Peter Yaw Affum, Charlotte Tobiah and Theodore Yankah gears for deputy treasure.
The organizer is being contested between Michael Mwinbe Derry and Peter Kofi Owusu Ashia and deputies in contention include Kojo, Peter Essel, Nana Yaw Payne, Paul Powell Aboagye, Kofi Adzra, Nana Oseibi, Quansah Simon Duodo, Atta Mensah and Archimedes Avornu.
The fiercest competition has emerged for the regional communications director as two media practitioners, Afenyi Donkor and Ambrose Amoah-Ahiyiah, battl it out.
Mr Kwesi Dawood the incumbent is seeking re-election while Emmanuel Kweku Arkoh Yeboah and Lawrence Kwesi Ghartey campaigned for the deputy communications director respectively.
The women organizer position is no exception as Sistiana Ekuwa Swanzy, the incumbent and Faustina N. L. Lamptey sway delegates to their side while Evelyn A. Adu, Judith Sam, Esther Sam and Ophelia Amoah intensified engagements for deputy women organizer position.
With the vision to regain the lost Zongo communities in election 2016, campaigns have been heightened among various aspiring candidates for the zongo caucus as Alhaj Rashid Abubakar, Hudu Abdul Mumin, Mohammed Muftau and Abdulai Amo reach out to delegates to sway them to their side.
In contention for the youth organizer are Awal Mohammed, Eric Dadson and Ishmael Prah while Amos Ansah, Nurudeen Migyimah, Francis Asmah, Bright Botchway, Joseph Mensah Abakah and Anthony Acquah gears up for deputy regional youth organizer.
Greater Accra/ Ashanti
A total of 134 persons aspiring for various positions of the NDC in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions successfully filed their nominations.
At the close of nominations in Greater Accra, 76 aspirants filed their nominations to contest the regional executive committee elections while a total of 70 aspirants picked forms in Ashanti region but 12 out of the number failed to submit them on Tuesday, July 24, deadline for submission of forms.
The breakdown include for Greater Accra are: Chairman, four; Vice Chairman, eight; Secretary, four and Deputy Secretary, six.
The rest are: Organizer, four; Deputy Organizer, eight; Treasurer, four; Deputy Treasurer, five; Communications Officer, four and Deputy Communications Officer, 10.
The others are: Women’s Organizer, two; Deputy Women’s Organizer, five; Youth Organizer, three; Deputy Youth Organizer, seven and Zongo Caucus Coordinator, two.
Those vying for the Chairmanship slot are the incumbent Ade Coker, Alhaji Yahaya Kundow, the incumbent Treasurer, Emmanuel Ashie-Moore, a former Member of Parliament for Adenta and Daniel Mensah, a former Municipal Chief Executive for Ledzokuku Krowor.
For the Organizer, those in the race include Maxwell Amevor, Humphrey Mensah, Derrick Myers and Anthony Nukpenu.
The Women’s Organizer aspirants are Madam Felicia Mekpor-Bortey and Madam Lucy Rio.
Those vying for the Zongo Caucus Coordinator are Mohammed Ashkar and Ismaila Horoya.
Four people are vying for the chairmanship position which promises to be a close contest as all four are known party stalwarts in the Ashanti Region.
They are Joseph Yamin, a former Deputy Regional Minister, Kwadwo Gyamfi, Augustus Andrews Nana Akwasi and T. K. Braimah.
According to Raymond Tandoh, the Regional Secretary of the party noted that a keen contest is also expected in the race for the secretary position between Evans Amankwa, a legal practitioner, Ofori Agyemang Boadi, a former Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi and Kwame Zu, a member of the party in the region.
Volta region
All the 54 candidates who filed papers to contest regional executive positions of the NDC in the Volta Region successfully went through a vetting process to justify their legibility.
The positions of treasurer and communications officer have been declared unopposed as it was only an industrialist, Daniel Agboka-Dzegede, who filed while Mr Kafui Agbleze filed for the position of communications officer.
The chairmanship position is to be contested between the incumbent, John Kwadzo Gyapong and a former Minister of Transport, Dzifa Attivor.
Those in the race for vice chairman are Messrs Edwin Aklorbortu, Henry Ametepee, Frank Adoba, Maxwell Owusu-Siaw, Claver Kofi Lawson and Constant Tumawu.
For the position of secretary, Messrs James Gunu, Manfred Nuku-Dei, Simon Amegashie-Viglo and George Loh filed papers to contest, while Ege Bright Kwashie, Idam Barno Johnson, Mustapha Gbande Fofo and May Theodora Agbenyenu also filed to contest the position of deputy general secretary.
George Dake and Siki Abibu will contest the organizer position, while Messrs Courage Worlasi Danku, Dominic Adorboe, Desmond Mensah, Chester Sena Ati and Hope Nyavedzie vie for deputy organizer.
The position of deputy treasurer will be contested among Mawuli Danyo, Evelyn Gaglozu and Eric Agbozo, while the deputy communications officer position will be contested among Messrs Doe Kornyoh, Edwin Amemasor, Bright Kugbeadzor and Stephen Tetteh Worwui.
The position of women’s organizer will be contested by Joyce Yaa Osei, Fafa Agbai, Victoria Dzeklo and Yvette Bridget Simpi, while the deputy women’s organizer slot will be contested by Aku Asika Kpene Ansah, Marian Adzroe, Paulina Magyam and Mary Ofori Dunyame.
For the position of youth organizer, Messrs Mathias Alagbo, Prince Toseafa and Egypt Kudoto have filed papers to contest, while the aspirants for the deputy youth organizer position are Sulemana Mumuni, Kwame Ricky Asamoah, Brilliant Okudzeto, Boli Dziewornu, Bernard Potakey, Alhaji Bellow and Angelo Norkplim Agbodzie.
The zonal caucus coordinator position is to be contested by Hawa Tahiru, Mohammed Ayuba, Tanko Abubakar and Baba Salisu.
Eastern Region
Sixty-two (62) candidates were vetted to contest for the NDC Eastern Regional executive elections.
A total of 68 people initially picked forms to contest for the over 15 positions however, only 62 were able to file as at the close of nominations and had been vetted to contest for positions at the upcoming regional delegates congress of the party.
In the chairmanship race, four candidates including; the incumbent regional chairman, Bismark Tawiah Boateng, Basil Ahiable, Alhaji Sumaila Mahama and John Owusu Amankra are contesting.
The incumbent secretary, Mark-Oliver Kevor face strong competition from Baba Jamal Konneh, the Regional Communication Director, while the position of Deputy Secretary position is being contested by Sawodji Kwame Stephen and Cudjoe Adukpo.
Ms Shirley Naana Osei-Ampem, the 2016 NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Lower West Akim Constituency is contesting Evelyn Korang the incumbent Women’s Organizer for her position, while the former District Chief Executive of Akyemansa District, Tom Budu Kenneth is contesting with Hackman Kabore for the position of Regional Organizer.
The vice chairman position is being contested by nine people, while the deputy organizer has four candidates.
Five candidates are contesting for the treasurer position, while four candidates are contesting for the deputy treasurer position.
The communication and deputy communication positions have three and five candidates contesting respectively and the deputy women’s organizer position has four candidates contesting.
The youth organizer position has three people contesting and seven others contesting for the deputy youth organizer and six candidates are vying for the zongo caucus position.
Brong Ahafo
Forty-five aspirants who at the close of nominations on Tuesday, July 24 had successfully submitted their forms to contest for the different positions of the Party in the region were vetted.
Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, a former Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister and also Ghana`s Ambassador to Algeria during ex- President John Dramani Mahama’s administration is going unopposed as the Regional Chairman.
The vice-chairmanship position is a contested among three personalities, Kwadwo Takyi-Arhin, aka Thunder, the incumbent Regional Youth Organizer and also the Chief Executive Officer of Techiman, Eleven Wonder Football Club and Messrs Ibrahim Gariba and Nasiru Yusuf, leading members of the party in the region.
Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, the incumbent Regional Secretary is retaining his position unopposed, but Mohammed Seidu, popularly called ‘Maha’, the current Regional Organizer is being challenged by two others, Messrs Akwasi Lampo and Prince Opoku Mensah.
The other positions are; deputy organizer three, treasurer, two, deputy treasurer two, communication officer, three, deputy communication officer, two, youth organizer four, deputy youth organizer, eight and zongo caucus coordinator, Alhaji Baba Awudu Gausu, a former Regional Organizer, unopposed.
Northern Region
The race for the Northern Regional chairmanship position of the opposition NDC heightened as some heavyweights of the party are said to have thrown their weight behind two contenders in the race.
The incumbent Regional Organizer, Godfred Wumbie popularly known as ‘Yellow’, is alleged to have the support of former President John Dramani Mahama who has launched a comeback while Alhaji Ibrahim Mobilla is alleged to have the support of the Majority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South Constituency, Haruna Iddrisu.
Whether the allegations turn out to be true or not, some party faithful contend that the contest would be a two-horse race that would be fiercely contested between Mr. Wumbei and Alhaji Mobilla.
The two great umbrella members on September 1, 2018 will slug it out for the leadership position of the party at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale after the incumbent Regional Chairman, Sofo Azorka decided not to go for re-election.
The incumbent Chairman, Azorka, after serving as chairman and regional vice chairman for four years each respectively is said to have decided to move to the national level to contest for a National Vice Chairman position hence his decision not to go for re-election.
Other contenders ‘lagging behind’ in the chairmanship race include Moses Bukari Mabengba, a former Northern Regional Minister and Ambassador to Angola, Alhaji Musah Azumah, incumbent Deputy Regional Organizer, Alhaji Mohammed Sumani Zakaria and Alhaji Umar Farouk.
A total of 71 people filed their nominations to contest for the 15 regional positions at stake in the Northern Region for the opposition NDC.
The vice chairman position is being contested by five people, while the organizer position has four candidates with another five battling for the deputy organizer position.
Four candidates are vying for the treasurer position, while four candidates are contesting for the deputy treasurer position.
The communication and deputy communication positions have three and four candidates contesting respectively and the zongo caucus coordinator position has eight candidates.
Three candidates are also in to ‘lock horns’ for the secretary position, while two candidates are contesting the deputy secretary position.
The youth organizer position has three people contesting and seven others contesting for the deputy youth organizer and six candidates are vying for the zongo caucus position.
For the organizer position, four candidates are contesting while the women organizer and deputy women organizer positions are being contested by four and seven contenders respectively.
Upper East
A total of 46 out of 47 persons who filed their nomination form to contest the Upper East Regional Executive positions in the NDC successfully gone through the vetting process.
For the position of Regional Chairmanship, Alhaji Bonaba Mumuni, the incumbent Chairman, John Tia Akolgo, a former Member of Parliament for the Talensi Constituency and Alhaji Osman Akasum Alem will slug it out.
Those contesting the vice Chairmanship position are; Abu Salifu, the incumbent Regional Vice Chairman and Mr William Akayele.
Baba Kumasi and Mutawakilu Ibrahim Yasaana are vying for the Organiser position, while Haruna Issaka and John Assibi Nyaaba are contesting the deputy organizer position.
Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the incumbent Regional Secretary who is seeking re-election will be competing against Thomas Anyagri Abiola, while John Paul Dunkan and Ophelia Atoklo are contesting for the position of the deputy secretary of the party.
For the treasure position, it will be a straight forward battle between Alhaji Issah Mumuni and Fidel Castro Adagewine and the deputy treasurer position will be contested by Gilbert Atanga and Monica Teni Anachinaba.
Those contesting the position of the women organizer include; Faustina Abugre, Elizabeth Afine, Rahinatu Haruna, popularly known as Hajia Charity and Bride Mambisi Apania.
Agnes Akwulpiva, Hajia Namawu Seidu, Grace Nkaw Awini and Musah Mariama Anaatim will contest the deputy women rganiser position.
For the position of communications officer, it will be another straight forward encounter between Tijani Saeed Ahmed and Jonathan Abdulllah Salifu, while the deputy communications officer position is being contested by Martin Sebig Dittoh, Evans Dinko, Thomas Jumah and Sunday Casper Kampoli.
The rest include; Dauda Assibi, Jarvis Avoka, Lambon Azumah Abraham, Albert Akanmiim Asariga and Emmanuel Azimbe all vying for the position of the youth organizer while the deputy youth organizer is being contested by Andrews Adendaa, Rufai Mohammed Zubeiru, Frederick Adunyo-dongo, Isaac Akansaki, Joseph Apuakasi, Saani Imoro Musah and David Amolga.
For the position of the zongo caucus,Salifu Alukiba, Alhaji Labaran Zakari and Alhaji Hudu Yahaya will slug it out.
