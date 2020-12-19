Wenchi High Court to rule on Sene West seat today The Wenchi High Court will today December 17, 2020, give its verdict on the…

Over 400 new lawyers called to the Bar A total of 424 new lawyers have been called to the Bar to commence the legal…

NDC wins Sene West seat The National Democratic Congress (NDC ) has won the contentious Sene West…

Restructure of macroeconomic framework to restore growth - BoG The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison has stated that the…

Parliament passes Road Traffic Amendment Bill Parliament has passed into law the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2020 which…