MP for Effutu Afenyo Markin says the NDC is being unreasonably greedy with their continuous demonstration and the demand for the presidential elections to be declared in their favour.
Speaking on Joy FM's 'NewsFile' he said: "The NDC is being unreasonably greedy with the way they are approaching this matter."
He believes that the NDC just wanted to create chaos with their demonstrations.
Afenyo Markin called on them to demonstrate some political maturity by halting the demonstrations and head to court.
"They want to create chaos. It is unfortunate. The NDC must be responsible. They need to demonstrate some political maturity"
"We have had an election, and if you are not satisfied with the results, must you encourage people to stone the security officers? he quizzes.
Sharing his views on the death of some Ghanaians during the election period he stated that the is no justification for their death
"There can be no justification for somebody dying."
Meanwhile, security analyst, Col Festus Boahen Aboagye (Rtd) has advised the state not to respond disproportionately to NDC's protests challenging the 2020 election results.
Speaking to the various NDC's demonstrations, Festus Aboagye said we have long been playing with fire and assuming that everything is okay with our electoral processes.
According to him, there is a need to fix all the issues relating to our electoral processes.
He described this week's demonstration at the EC headquarters as worrisome but called on the state not to respond disproportionately.
He noted that the state is likely to be tempted to respond in the coming days which may end up leaving issues of human right violations on our hands.