NDC leadership wanted me out of Parliament but God is not their village Chief - Muntaka

Former Minority Chief Whip Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak says the decision to remove him from the leadership of the NDC was part of a grand plan to remove him from parliament.
Muntaka in January was replaced as Minority Chief Whip by Governs Kwame Agbodza while the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and Deputy Minority Leader, Dr James Klutse Avedzi, were replaced by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson and Emmanuel Armah-Buah respectively as the opposition party effected changes in its leadership in Parliament.
However, the former Youth and Sports Minister who has been in Parliament since 2005 believes he was targeted by the changes said to have been masterminded by the then-newly elected national executives to get him out of Parliament.
“I can tell you, it was part of the strategy to get me out. No political person won’t say that wasn’t part of the strategy to get me out. Avedzi wasn’t contesting again, Haruna didn’t have any contenders and I was the only one who had a contender, so to have done that at that time was part of the strategy to get me out.
“But like I keep saying, God is not their village Chief, God doesn’t hate people because you hate them.”
Muntaka on Saturday faced a stiff contest from Masawudu Mubarick for the Asawase constituency parliamentary race.
He, however, emerged victorious with 1,063 of the total valid votes cast while his main contender, Masawudu Mubarick trailed with 735 votes.