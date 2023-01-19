NDC Presidential, Parliamentary primaries fixed for May 13

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the date for its intended Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries.
The Primaries which will be held to elect a flag bearer for the party and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections, will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
According to the party’s timetable released on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, individuals interested in contesting are to pick up nomination forms from the headquarters of the party or the NDC’s website from Wednesday, February 22 to Friday, February 24, 2023.
The submission and filing of forms would also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023 to Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
The vetting of the aspirants would be held from Monday, March 27, 2023 to Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
After the vetting, aspirants who have issues with the vetting process would have the opportunity to appeal from March 30, 2023 to April 6, 2023 after which the election would come off on May 13.
A filing fee of GH¢500,000 has been proposed with a nomination fee of GH¢30,000 for the presidential aspirants.