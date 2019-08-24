NDC primaries :  John Dumelo elected parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon

Actor and Politician John Dumelo has been elected as the parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon during the primaries of National Democratic Congress, NDC.
John Dumelo pulled 464 votes from polling station A and his contender Suzzy Efua Adoboe had 69. Polling station B gave John Dumelo 294 votes and Suzzy Efua Adoboe 30 votes.
John Dumelo at the end of the polls had 758 and Suzzy Efua Adoboe 99 votes.
Dumelo will represent the NDC in the 2020 elections for the Ayawaso West Wuogon.
READ ALSO:
- NDC primaries: Ben Ephson predicts fate of Sam George, Dumelo, others
- Sam George to lead the NDC in Ningo-Prampram again